|
|
Lydon. Sarah Catherine, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Patrick, and devoted mother to David and Robert, passed away peacefully at the family home in Onchan on Saturday 8th August 2020 after a short illness, in the special care of both the Community and the Isle of Man Hospice nurses. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends in the Isle of Man and Ireland. The funeral will take place at St. Anthony's RC Church on Friday 21st August 2020 at 10.00am followed by a private cremation. Bright clothing by request. Family flowers only please, but any donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to the Hospice Isle of Man. Further enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Tel: 673109.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 18, 2020