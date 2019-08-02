|
Pinckard. Sarah-Jane, aged 51 years of Ramsey. Tragically passed away on 18th July 2019. Loving wife of Gareth, mother of Sam and Dillon, and step mum to Jodi and Mel. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Irene Launchbury. Missed by friends and family worldwide. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 on Tuesday 6th August at Maughold Church, followed by burial in Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019