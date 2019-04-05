|
LARROSA. On Saturday 9th March 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family, Sarah aged 70 years of Ballanard Court in Douglas. Dearly loved wife of Tommy, much loved mum of Jason, David, Christopher and Rachel, mother in law to Mark, Ann-Marie and Noot, loving nan of Kyle, Emily, Ethan, Dylan, Charlie, Jake and Jessica, reunited with the late Sarah Louise, dear sister of Charlie, Jimmy and the late Margaret, Theresa and Annie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 21st March at St Mary's Church, Hill Street in Douglas followed by interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Manx Stroke Foundation, c/o The Treasurer, 69, Cannan Avenue, Kirk Michael, IM6 1HG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019