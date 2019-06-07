WOODS. (née Kinley) On Saturday 25th May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family, Sarah Louisa (Sally) in her 93rd year of Lord Street in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Ivor, devoted and loving mum of Tricia and Barbara, cherished nana of Judith, Anne, Paul and Rachel, great nana of Rebecca, Ellan, Pippa, Oliver and Ruby, much loved mother in law of Eric, loved nana in law of John, David and Samantha, dearest sister of Robert and the late Mona, Louis, Betty and Paul, sister in law of Jean and Doreen, a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews, dear friend of Cliffie and Derek. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1pm on Friday 14th June at The Salvation Army Church, Fairfield School, Tynwald Street in Douglas followed by private interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Salvation Army (Douglas Corps), Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, IM1 1BE. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary