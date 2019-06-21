Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Woods Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Louisa (Sally) Woods

Obituary Woods, Sarah Louisa (Sally). Trisha, Barbara and their families would like to thank everyone for their cards letters and kind words of sympathy following the sudden passing of their dear mother, nana and great nana. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral. A very special thank you to Lieutenants Dylan and Rachel Nieuwoudt of the Salvation Army for the very sympathetic, uplifting and joyful service and their words of comfort. To granddaughter Judith for the perfect eulogy, to uncle Robert and Auntie Jean for their kind and loving support as always, and for choosing mums favourite hymns. Thank you to all who gave donations to the Salvation Army. To Colin and Della of Beautiful Blooms for the gorgeous flower arrangement it was much admired. To the wonderful Doctors and nurses and all staff of wards 6 and 9 who cared so compassionately, to Doctors at Palatine Health Centre. A very sincere and special thank you to Steven Corkish and his staff of Kingswood for all the faultless Funeral arrangements and kind help throughout. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019