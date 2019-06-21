TORPEY. Sarah Louise (nee Gooding) aged 44 of Ballasalla passed peacefully away into the arms of her Saviour at Hospice Isle of Man on Thursday 13th June 2019. Much loved wife of Richard and wonderful mother of Bethany and Samuel, daughter of John and Hilary Gooding and sister to James and Matthew Gooding. Sarah was a truly remarkable lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and many friends. A private family interment will be held at Malew Parish Church on Friday 21st June. A service of celebration for the life of Sarah will be held at Living Hope Church, Bay View Road, Port St Mary at 5pm on Saturday 22nd June. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone : Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary