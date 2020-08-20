|
|
LISTER. On Monday 17th August 2020, peacefully at Ellan Vannin Residential Home, Sarah May (Sally) aged 87 years formerly of Kingswood Grove in Douglas. Loving wife of the late William (Bill), dearly loved mum of Philip, Dougie, Jane and the late Sarah, mother in law of Sally, Julie and Stuart, loving grandma of Kate, Matthew, Laura, Emma, Sarah, Hannah, Keith and Andrew, great grandma of Isabel Jane, William and Jack. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, reunited with her faithful dog 'Lucky'. Sally's family wish to thank all the caring staff at the Ellan Vannin Residential Home. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday 25th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to M.S.P.C.A, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2020