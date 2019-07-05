Home

Scarlett Douglas Obituary
Douglas. Scarlett from Jurby. Passed away suddenly in Ramsey on 18th June aged just 23 months. Scarlett is a much loved daughter of Nicole and Kaan, sister to Ezra, niece, granddaughter and great granddaughter, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Her funeral service will take place at Ballaugh church at 11am on Friday 12th July, followed by a private family burial in Lezayre churchyard. Scarlett's family request that if you wish to attend the funeral service in Ballaugh, please wear something colourful rather than black. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Rebecca House Childrens Hospice. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019
