Sean Raymond O'Dea

Sean Raymond O'Dea Obituary
O'Dea. On Friday the 31st of January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Sean Raymond aged 54 years of Douglas. Dearest father of Megan, loved grandad of Donavan. Son of Peter and the late Carol, dear brother of Paul, Victoria and Donna. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially Kev. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 6th of February at 2.45pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Wild Life Trust. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020
