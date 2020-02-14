Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:00
St Columba RC Church
Port Erin
Finlay. Shannon Alexander aged 38 years of Port Erin, formerly of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, suddenly at home on Thursday 6th February 2020. Devoted father of Tegan, treasured son of Mary, dearly loved brother of Lisa, Angela, Breige and Glenn, and a much loved uncle and cousin. Requiem Mass will be held at St Columba RC Church, Port Erin at 1pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020 followed by Private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020
