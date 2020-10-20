Home

NICHOLSON. Sharon Louise (Shaz) nee Kermode aged 48 years of Sandygate (previously Laxey), suddenly on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at home. Beloved daughter of Pam and Colin, best friend and dearly loved wife to Len, loving sister to Nigel, mother to Georgia and Jas and step-mum to Laura and Joe. Service to be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium Friday 23 October at 2pm. Wear something purple to brighten the day. Donations in lieu of flowers to RNLI c/o Douglas Lifeboat Station or Home of Rest for Old Horses, c/o Gill Moore, Richmond Hill, Douglas. Any enquiries to J Boyde Funeral Services 861794/494399.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020
