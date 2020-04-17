Home

Shaun Henry Hartley Obituary
Hartley. Peacefully on Tuesday 14th April 2020 at Castle View, Nursing, Home, Peel. Shaun Henry aged 61 years of Peel. Loving husband to Julie, much loved dad to Braddan and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Unit 6B, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AL. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
