Shaun Sayle Obituary
Sayle. On Monday the 4th of March 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Shaun aged 53 years of Bungalow 2 Cronk Grianagh, Braddan. Dearly beloved son of Tony and the late Sylvia, dear brother of Stewart, Linda, Stephen and Jayne. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and carers of bungalow 2. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 20th of March at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP or to the Manx Mencap Centre, 21 Green Field Road, Douglas, IM2 6ED. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
