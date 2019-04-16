|
ADLARD. Sheila, at Hospice Isle of Man on Wednesday 10th April 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John, cherished mother of Lesley and Janet, mother in law of Michael, much loved grandmother of Megan, adored great grandmother of Harrison. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place at Ballacreggan Corn Mill, Salmon Centre, Laxey on Thursday 25th April 2019 at 3pm, Sheila's friends are most welcome to attend, it would be much appreciated if you could confirm your attendance by contacting Lesley or Janet. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Telephone 673109 or 622897 email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2019