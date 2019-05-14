Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Adlard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Adlard

Obituary Adlard, Sheila. Lesley and Janet would like to thank all the family members and friends who contacted us following the death of our Mother, Sheila Adlard. Your kind and thoughtful words were a great comfort. Many of you joined us for a celebration of her life at the Ballacreggan Corn Mill Salmon Centre. It was a happy occasion with the opportunity to look at photos from the past 85 years and to hear stories of her life and times in the UK, Australia and the Isle of Man. It was a joy and delight to see such a breadth of ages gathered to remember the lovely person that she was and how she will leave her mark with us all. We are so grateful to the many friends from across the world who sent cards, letters and messages and those who made donations to the Isle of Man Hospice. We would like to thank all the staff at the Hospice for their care in her final days and the care offered by Dr Stone and the Laxey surgery staff over her years in Laxey. Finally, we would thank Eric Faragher Ltd for their gentle and sympathetic help and guidance. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 14, 2019