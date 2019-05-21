|
Wright, (Nee Murphy). On Friday the 17th of May 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Sheila Ann aged 85 years of Heywood Court, Onchan. Dearly beloved wife of Douglas (Sonny) loving sister of Tony, Roy, Patsy, Moira, Eileen and Angela. Sister in law of Joan, Angela, Brian, Joyce and David. A dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, especially Paddy. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be held at St Anthony's RC Church, Onchan on Friday the 24th of May at 10am, followed by interment in the Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019