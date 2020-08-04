|
|
BEERE. On Friday 31st July 2020, peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Sheila (formerly of Waverley Court, Douglas), beloved mother of Chris, Caroline, Janette and Julie, mother-in-law of Marie-Anne, Steve and Alex, dearly loved nana of Paul, Kirsty, Daniel, Marcus, James and Benjamin and great-nana of Winter, a dear sister of Barbara and the late Jim and Doris. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 26th August 2020. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020