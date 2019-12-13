|
COWIN. (née Preston). On Sunday 8th December 2019, peacefully at Reayrt Ny Baie in Douglas, Sheila aged 72 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman, a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Sheila's life will take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 17th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Reayrt ny Baie Residents Comfort Fund, c/o The Manager, Reayrt ny Baie, 7, Albert Terrace, Douglas, IM1 3LQ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019