THOMPSON. Sheila Elizabeth (nee Cleator). Peacefully at home in Thursby on Saturday 31st October 2020. Sheila aged 84 years, dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mum of Caroline, mother in law to Leo, Nana of Patrick and Tom and much loved auntie. Sheila will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Carlisle Crematorium on Monday 16th November at 1:00pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Sheila will be in aid of Alzheimer's Society. All enquiries to Jill Glencross, Independent Funeral Directors, Tel: 01228 317373
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020