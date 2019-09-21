Home

Gibson. Peacefully on Monday 16th September 2019 at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel. Sheila aged 89 years formerly of West Lands, Peel. Adored wife of the late Willie, loving mum of Pearl, mother in law to Ian, much loved grandma to Matthew, Rachel and great grandma, treasured sister, aunty and great aunty, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral will take place on Friday 27th September 2019 at 12.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to RNLI (Peel Branch) C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queens Drive, Peel, IM5 1BQ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 21, 2019
