Hudson, Sheila Nicholas passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th May 2019 aged 85 years at Abbotswood Nursing Home, formerly of Peel. Beloved wife of the late Callin, dearly loved mother to Juan and Andrea, mother in law to Tracey and Robert, dearest nana to Sam, Erin, Charles, Natalie and John and their partners, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 11.30. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019