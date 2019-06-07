Home

HUDSON. Juan, Tracey, Andrea, Robert and family of Sheila, would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service, conducted by Grace Easthope at the Crematorium. Thank you for the cards and kind messages of sympathy and support, and to those who gave donations to Hospice.Our grateful thanks to the staff at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla for all her care over the last seven years. We would also like to thank Simon and staff at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for their help, support and professionalism given to the family
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019
