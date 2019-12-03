|
|
ASHWORTH. On Sunday 24th November 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Sheila Iris, aged 90 years of Port St. Mary. Beloved wife of the late Roger, dear mother of William, Wendy, Paul and Richard and a much loved grandmother. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 10:45am on Wednesday 4th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019