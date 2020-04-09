|
WILSON. SHEILA ISABEL WILSON (NEE KNEALE), On Tuesday 7th April at Hospice Isle of Man, of Laurel Avenue, Onchan, beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of David and Christopher, mother-in-law of Emma and Larissa, much loved grandmother of George, Emma, Sophie, William and Noah and dear sister of Brian and the late Kenneth. Private Funeral due to current circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2020