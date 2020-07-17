Home

Sheila Kearsley Obituary
Kearsley. Sheila aged 88 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Peter and a dear mother of Graham and John. Funeral Service will be held at St Catherine's Church, Port Erin at 2pm on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 followed by interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or MSPCA, Ard Jerkll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020
