KEARSLEY. Sheila (Nee Pendlebury). Graham and John would like to say thank you to everyone who attended mum's funeral, all who have sent cards, flowers and made donations to mum's chosen charities and for the kindness and support given to both of us. Special thanks to Rev Joe Heaton and Rev Liz Hull for such a thoughtful and comforting service. Thanks to the Ward 7 (Acute Stroke Unit) team at Noble's Hospital for the dignity and respectful care shown to Mum and for the kindness and support that we received. The GPs at Southern Group Practice we wish to thank for their care and kindness provided for Mum throughout many years of ill health. Thank you to T.S.Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for their professionalism, care and support at this sad time. The Whistlestop Cafe Port Erin provided outside catering and delivered an excellent afternoon tea.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020