ADAMS. on Sunday 15th March 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Sheila Margaret, aged 63 years of Ballamaddrell, Port Erin. Dearly loved wife of Joey and loved sister of Irena. Sadly missed by all of her family and friends. In accordance with Church of England guidelines in relation to Coronavirus (Covid-19) and social distancing, the funeral service will be restricted to family members only. Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday 27th March at Kirk Christ, Rushen followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020