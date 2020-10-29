|
GAWNE. (nee Weadock). Sheila Marie, age 69 years of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Thursday 22nd October 2020. Loving mum of Lisa and Nicholas and mother-in-law to Louise and Debra, much loved sister of Michael, Norman, Peter, Mary, Susan, David and Maureen and the late Catherine, John and Patrick and dear auntie to all her nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 5th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2020