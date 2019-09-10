|
|
C O L L I E R. SHEILA MARY (Née Fieldhouse). On Thursday, 29th August; very peacefully at Mayfair Residential Home, Morecambe aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Philip for almost 65 years, amazing Mother of Elaine and Geoffrey and Mum-in-Law of Sue, Grandma of Richard, Emily, Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth and a much loved Great-grandma of eight. A family committal was held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 9th September, followed by a joyous celebration of Sheila's life at Torrisholme Methodist Church. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Galloways Society or St. Thomas P.C.C. (Lyrics & Lunch) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel;851595
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019