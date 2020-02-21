|
Millward. On Tuesday the 18th of February 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Sheila aged 85 years of Saddle Mews, Douglas, formerly of Farrant Street, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Kenneth (Ken) dearest mother of Kevin and Mandy. Mother in law of Sara and Mike, a dearly loved nana, dear sister of Maggie, sister in law of Laurel, Eddy and the late Gordon. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 26th of February at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Anti Cancer Association, Unit 6B Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AL. Enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020