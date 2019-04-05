|
Murray, (Nee Quirk) Sheila aged 81 years. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, surrounded by her family. Formerly of The Eairy, East Foxdale. Wife to Terry, Mum to Michael and Frank, Mother-in-law to Susan and Kathryn. Much loved Granny of Emily, Jennifer, Rebecca, Christopher, Claire and David. Great Granny to Lily, Peter, Freddie, Jamie, Harry, Eli, Arthur, Parizhad and Daisy. Sister to Jenny, Kenny, Angela and the late Jean. Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 2.00pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to The Royal British Legion, 199 Borough High Street London, SE1 1AA. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019