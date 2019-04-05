Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Murray

Obituary Condolences

Sheila Murray Obituary
Murray, (Nee Quirk) Sheila aged 81 years. Peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel, surrounded by her family. Formerly of The Eairy, East Foxdale. Wife to Terry, Mum to Michael and Frank, Mother-in-law to Susan and Kathryn. Much loved Granny of Emily, Jennifer, Rebecca, Christopher, Claire and David. Great Granny to Lily, Peter, Freddie, Jamie, Harry, Eli, Arthur, Parizhad and Daisy. Sister to Jenny, Kenny, Angela and the late Jean. Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 2.00pm in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to The Royal British Legion, 199 Borough High Street London, SE1 1AA. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.