Sheila Quirk Obituary
Quirk. Peacefully on Thursday 21st November 2019 at Hospice, South Lands, surrounded by her family. Sheila aged 71 years of Close Cubbon, Peel. Beloved wife of the late Ernie, best friend and amazing mum to Angela and Christine, mother in law to Jon treasured nana to Andrew, Matthew, Alex and Freya, loving sister to Robert and the late John, she will be sadly missed by her great grandchildren, family and many friends. Funeral will take place on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1pm at Peel Cathedral, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019
