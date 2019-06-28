Home

Rae. Shelia aged 95 years of Port Erin, peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 23rd June 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Cyril, dear mother of Janette, Michael and the late Derek. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Royal British Legion Colby Branch, C/o Mrs P Falch, Claugh Vane Cottage, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4AD. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 28, 2019
