Sheila Winifred Christian

Sheila Winifred Christian Obituary
CHRISTIAN. on Monday 30th September 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Sheila Winifred, aged 71 years of Farmhill, Douglas, formerly of Ballabeg. Loving partner of the late Brian, beloved daughter of the late Fred and Nancy. Dear cousin of Margery, David and Raymond. A loving friend of Linda. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 2pm on Thursday 10th October. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to The League of Friends of Noble's Hospital C/o Mrs Jane Gelling, 53 Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey. IM4 7QP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019
