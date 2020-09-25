|
Gilmore. Peacefully on Sunday 13th September at Noble's Hospital, Shirley Jeanette aged 79 years of Peel. Beloved wife of the late Michael, treasured mum to Lucy and the late Shaun, mother in law to Darren grandmother to Candy, Owen and Tegan and great grandmother to Darcie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service has taken place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heyward Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020