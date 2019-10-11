Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:15
Kirk Braddan
NICHOLSON. On Sunday 6th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Shirley formerly of Victoria Road, Castletown (latterly of Southlands) beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mother of Vanda and mother-in-law of Colin, dearly loved nana of Michaela and a dear sister of Nonie and sister-in-law of the late Tucker, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A lap of the Southern 100 Course will commence at 12 noon on Thursday 24th October 2019 prior to a funeral service at 1.15pm at Kirk Braddan at which you are invited to wear bright clothing, this will be followed by a strictly private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Southern 100 Supporters Club, C\o Mr G. Peach, "Ellerslie", 128 Malew Street, Castletown. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 11, 2019
