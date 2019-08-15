Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Skears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Skears

Add a Memory
Shirley Skears Obituary
SKEARS. on Friday 19th July 2019. Shirley I. (Née Faragher), formerly of The Peveril Hotel, Port Erin. Loving mother of Laura and sister of Charles. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 2pm on Friday 2nd August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Hospice Isle of Man for whose care and dignity the family are truly grateful. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.