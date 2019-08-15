|
SKEARS. on Friday 19th July 2019. Shirley I. (Née Faragher), formerly of The Peveril Hotel, Port Erin. Loving mother of Laura and sister of Charles. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 2pm on Friday 2nd August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Hospice Isle of Man for whose care and dignity the family are truly grateful. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019