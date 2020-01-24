Home

Sidney Edward Butler

Sidney Edward Butler Obituary
Butler. Sidney Edward aged 78 years of Castletown, peacefully on Monday 13th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved husband of Irene, treasured father of Wendi, much loved grandad and great grandad and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 30th January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020
