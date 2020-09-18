|
Maddrell. Professor Simon Hugh Piper aged 82 years of Ballabeg, peacefully on Thursday 10th September 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved husband of Kate, dear father of Robin, Penny, Joe and Sam, and a much loved grandfather of Harold. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 24th September 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The Isle of Man Woodland Trust, https://woodlandtrust.im/donations/. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020