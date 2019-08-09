Home

Mead. Simon Kenneth aged 61 years of Port St Mary, suddenly on Sunday 21st July 2019. Dearly loved father of Dominic, Kate, Tessa and Megan, cherished brother of Estelle, Vyv and Joanna, a much loved uncle, a sadly missed Pops to Dylan and Oskar and a treasured companion of Alfie. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 16th August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the MS Society Isle of Man, c/o Mr D Patience, 3 Cronk Drean, Douglas. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019
