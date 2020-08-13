Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sonya Watterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonya Watterson

Add a Memory
Sonya Watterson Obituary
Watterson. Sonya. 1961 - 2020. Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, auntie and a partner, will be very much missed by Dave, Robin, Alan and all the family. There will be a private cremation. A celebration of Sonya's life will take place on Friday 21st August at the Tynwald Inn, St Johns from 3PM, everyone is welcome. Casual attire please. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Isle of Man Arts Council, Unit 8, Villa Marina Arcade, Harris Promenade, Douglas, IM1 2HN or Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, IM4 1EE. All enquries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -