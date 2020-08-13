|
Watterson. Sonya. 1961 - 2020. Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, auntie and a partner, will be very much missed by Dave, Robin, Alan and all the family. There will be a private cremation. A celebration of Sonya's life will take place on Friday 21st August at the Tynwald Inn, St Johns from 3PM, everyone is welcome. Casual attire please. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Isle of Man Arts Council, Unit 8, Villa Marina Arcade, Harris Promenade, Douglas, IM1 2HN or Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon, IM4 1EE. All enquries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2020