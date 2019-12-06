Home

Sophie Kelly, forever 7
Words cannot describe the sadness or how very dearly your missed.
Knowing that you’re no longer here is very painful indeed.
An emptiness now exists which only you once filled.
You were such a lovely daughter you gave us so much joy.
You would make any parent proud - we couldn’t ask for more.
Why is life so cruel. Why did you have to go.
How we wish we could bring you back our hearts ache for you so.
We miss our times together we miss you darling daughter.
Life is not the same without you we will miss you forever.
We cherish our memories of you.
Nothing can take that away.
We hold you closely in our heart each day and always will.
Love you lots like jelly tots.
Mummy daddy and all your family xxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 6, 2019
