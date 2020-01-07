|
Sophie Moolman
Our perpetual light, our Angel Bear.
We will never get to see you grow up and are left to only imagine what you would look like now and how your hugely loving and bright personality would have blossomed as you grew. The love you shared with those you met will live on forever and the lives you touched will cherish you for always. Always with us and in all our hearts. Happy 9th Birthday, our baby Sophie Isabella
Love mummy, daddy, nannie
And all your family
xxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020