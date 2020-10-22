|
|
MOFFITT. Stacey Elizabeth, suddenly at Noble's Hospital, on Saturday 17th October 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving daughter of the late Jackie, much loved niece of Ian and Lynn, cousin of Ian, Trevor, Mark, Arron and Ryan, and adored auntie of Charlie, Lilly and Bethan. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral arrangements to follow. Flowers may be sent, or if preferred donations In lieu of flowers should be sent to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Road, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020