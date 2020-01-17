|
|
ELLIS. Stan, (Commander in Comms HMS Eagle) passed peacefully on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Cary, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to RNLI, C/o Mrs M Corran, 4, Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020