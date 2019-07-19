|
FELLOWS. Stanley MBE (Stan), aged 84 years, passed away at Noble's Hospital on Monday 15th July with his family around him. Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of Sandra and Donna, Grandfather to Richard, Matthew, James and Oliver. He will be missed by all who knew him. Stan's family would like to thank Geoff Berry and John Roby for their long friendship and support, and also the nursing staff of ward nine for their kindness. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 12:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Dementia Friends either online at www.dementiafriends.org.uk or further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 19, 2019