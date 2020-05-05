|
|
|
Lewin. Charles Stanley Lewin (Buster). Christina and Marion would like to thank family, kind friends and good neighbours for their many cards, letters, messages of sympathy and offers of help following Buster's sad passing. Thanks also must go to Eric Faragher Limited and John Coldwell for the sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements and service. Thanks also to Palatine Medical Centre when dealing with Buster's extensive medical challenges over recent times, special thanks to Dr Cretney for her patience and understanding. Thanks also to Tom at Alexander Nurseries for the lovely family flowers and to those making donations in lieu of flowers. The good wishes and kind deeds of family, friends and neighbours mean such a lot, especially when someone finds it necessary to say derogatory things in the press at such a sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020