Pinnington. On Thursday the 14th of November 2019 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Stanley aged 72 years of Cronk y Berry, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, a loving father, grandfather and father in law. Dear brother of the late Agnes. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Hill Street, Douglas on Friday the 22nd of November at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the RNLI Douglas Branch, Care of Mrs M Corrin, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019