Glover. Stephen (Ste). Tragically on Thursday 16th May 2019. Much loved and adored son of Ann and stepson of John, much loved and devoted only brother of Andy, darling daddy of Conlan, Carmen and Teddy, dearest uncle to Preston and James, grandson of Teresa, much loved nephew and fantastic cousin to many and loved by many. He will be sorely missed. RIP Ste. The Funeral Service and cremation will take place at 10am on Thursday 13th June 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation C/o 144, Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019