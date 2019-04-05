|
Waterhouse. Steve aged 73 years of Colby, peacefully on Saturday 30th March 2019 at home. Dearly loved husband of Irene, dear father of Ric and Jo and much loved grandad of Holly. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, at 1.15pm on Friday 26th April 2019. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary, Isle of Man. Tel 01624 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019